After 80 crash, are seat belts really the issue?

This particular accident was so completely avoidable that you aren’t serving constituents if you don’t take a hard look at several things. First, is it proper that our system allows someone who had 8 speeding tickets and a license suspended 14 times to hold the necessary credentials to operate a school bus? Granted those speeding tickets were spread out over a long period of time and many of those suspensions were for things like unpaid parking tickets. Yet they speak to a certain lack of responsibility. Second, you need to look at pay. The per hour rate for school bus drivers has been slashed to levels that don't attract the best of drivers looking for higher pay and full time hours. What the pay and hours do attract is retirees. Which brings up my third point. The elephant in the room needs to be talked about openly and honestly. Should a 77 year old be driving a school bus with your children on board? Some people in their late 70's and even 80's are still sharp and haven't lost their skills or reaction time. Others have diminished through no fault of their own. The fact you can maintain your CDL endorsement to drive a school bus with absolutely no road re-testing year after year is shocking to many. Only a medical form is necessary. Your blood pressure and eyesight may be great. Your road skills and reaction time may be a different story.