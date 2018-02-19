Adoption Monday: Lady Bird’s ready to fly into her forever home

Valentine's Day may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still bring a new love into your home.

This week's Adoption Monday pet from our friends at the Monmouth County SPCA is Lady Bird. She's a 4-year-old Coonhound that came from an overcrowded shelter down south. Lady Bird was brought to New Jersey with four puppies who found their forever homes and now it's time for mom to find her home.

Looking for her new family Lady Bird is active and sweet and loves long walks. She loves treats and thinks she's a lap dog who is ready to be loved unconditionally.

How to adopt:

The Monmouth County SPCA asks would-be pet parents to visit the Homeward Bound Adoption Center in Eatontown or the Adoption Center at the Freehold Raceway Mall to meet its pets. It only conducts adoptions in person, and asks that you please bring all family members. To receive more information, call the adoption line: 732-542-5962.

More information on adopting, the requirements and fees is at the Monmouth County SPCA’s website .

Adoption Monday is sponsored by the Monmouth County SPCA, which provided the following info on its mission and history:

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community’s homeless, neglected and abused animals. The MCSPCA is not affiliated with any other shelter or welfare organization. We are not affiliated with, nor do we receive a majority of our funding from the Humane Society of the United States, the ASPCA, or the Associated Humane Societies, Inc.

Our mission is to protect and advocate for all animals. We are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned pets while they await adoption; reducing pet over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and service as a valuable community resource.

Our vision is to be established firmly with our own unique identity throughout NJ and the animal welfare community as a leader in all things related to animals in Monmouth County and the people who care for them. We will be responsible for ensuring that all animal abuse is prosecuted and will increase our support of campaigning for the rights of animals in NJ. We will be a strong partner with other animal welfare organizations throughout the state in order to develop and share best practices, and to work together to make NJ a place where every animal is treated with respect, kindness and love.

