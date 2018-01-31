Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Raise your hand if this scenario sounds familiar: You go into a complete panic when you realize you've left your smartphone at home and will have to exist without it for the next eight hours while at work.

Sound familiar? You may be suffering from a disorder called nomophobia.

Sounds pretty serious, right? According to an article published by The Health Site , nomophobia is short for "no mobile phobia," and it's used to describe the fear that people experience when they aren't able to use their smartphone. Nomophobia is so serious that according to The Health Site article, a 2012 study labeled it as "possibly the biggest non-drug addiction of the 21st century."

So here's the burning question — do you suffer from nomophobia? Believe it or not, there's a test you can take to find out. According to a CNN report , Caglar Yildirim created a questionnaire that uses a scoring system from one to seven to determine a person's level of nomophobia. Yildirim, an assistant professor of human computer interaction at State University of New York at Oswego, uses the scale in his research of mobile technologies, according to CNN.

You can determine your degree of nomophobia by taking the test here . Did you score less than 20? You've got no reason to worry, but a score between 100 to 200 means you might just need an emergency smartphone detox.

Still not convinced you have nomophobia even after taking the questionnaire? Perhaps you might recognize these signs and symptoms of cell phone addiction from PsychGuides . How did we score? Tune into this episode of Forever 39, as we reveal our nomophobia score.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

