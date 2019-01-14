Active shooter at NJ UPS facility — Breaking news

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — Police were responding to an active shooter situation at a UPS facility Monday morning.

6 ABC Action News reported that police responded to the situation at the large UPS Mail Innovations facility on Birch Creek Road in Logan Township around 9 a.m.

A UPS spokesman confirmed an incident at the facility and said the company is working with law enforcement, but would not disclose specifics about the situation. The spokesman would not disclose how many people work at the facility.

A Gloucester County fire official told KYW News Radio no gunshots had been fired, according to a report dated just before 10 a.m. The fire official said fire personnel were told to hold back a response until police could ascertain exactly what is happening.

CBS Philly also cited Gloucester County officials saying 32 people were inside at the time of the incident.

Logan Township schools were placed on a modified lockdown but all students and staff were safe, according to the district website. No school is located in the immediate vicinity of the school.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit in a message on Twitter said they were monitoring the situation.

Helicopter footage showed a large police presence at the facility including a tactical team. Some officers were ducking behind parked vehicles

Logan Township Police warned residents and employees to stay away from the facility. Center Square Road, which connects Routes 130 and 295, was also closed off to traffic.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

