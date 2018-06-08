Accused Jersey dealers could have killed off NJ, NYC, Philly & Nebraska!

Two New Jersey men stopped on Route 80 in Nebraska were found to have 118 pounds of fentanyl in their car, or enough to kill 26 million people, according to U.S Attorney Joe Kelly.

That's more than all the people living in Nebraska and New Jersey combined with New York City and Philadelphia.

The Nebraska State Patrol stopped the Newark men — Nelson Nicolas Nunez-Acosta, 52, and Felipe Genao Minaya, 47 — on April 26 and found the opioid wrapped in 42 foil wrapped bags they thought at first was cocaine, according to Joe Kelly, the U.S. attorney for Nebraska.

Fentanyl is an opioid drug that can be 50 times more potent than heroin. The bust was the largest ever in Nebraska.

"It is alarming but true that we are seeing more and more of this drug smuggled into this country and sold on our streets. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl killed more Americans than any other kind of drug in 2016; in response, the Department of Justice tripled our fentanyl prosecutions in 2017," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

In April, four people died in Camden in one day after a "bad batch" of heroin possibly laced with fentanyl was sold on the streets.

"Right now the nation is in the midst of a public health crisis with more than 110 people dying a day from opioid overdoses," Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen said about the threat at the time. "Friends and family who have someone in their lives suffering through the throes of addiction should identify their location, have naloxone at the ready and try to ensure that the user or their friends are carrying naloxone."