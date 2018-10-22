Accused gunmen plead guilty to fatally shooting Asbury Park boy

FREEHOLD — Two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Karon Council, 19, fired five shots from across the street at the first floor apartment on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park home where Yovanni Banos-Merino lived last March. In addition to the boy, a dozen people were inside the apartment when Council fired the shots. Police said the shooting was part of a dispute with Yovanni's brother, who was not injured. Yovanni's mother, Lilia, was also shot in the leg and recovered from her injuries.

Prosecutors said Jah-Del K. Birch, 17, was with Council when he knocked on the door and then fired at the house. Birch was arrested at Neptune High School the day after the shooting and later charged as an adult. Both are from Neptune City.

Council fled to Florida where he was taken into custody by US Marshals at a Pompano Beach apartment, authorities have said.

Council and Birch were in Monmouth County Superior Court on Monday to enter their pleas. Council is also expected to plead guilty to second degree Possession of a Weapon.

