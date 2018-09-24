Child-rape fugitive: We keep seeing him but can’t catch him

Accused child rapist David Hamilton eluded police all weekend after he was seen on Friday afternoon in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The 47-year-old, who faces a dozen counts of sexual assault charges, was last spotted in the area of Stoney Hill Road in Solebury, according to a Facebook post by Solebury police on Sunday night.

"STPD has been aggressively following up on tips as well as checking properties and locations within the New Hope-Solebury area," the department said, adding that they will continue saturated patrols in the area.

Hamilton was seen just after midnight on Friday morning riding a bicycle across the Calhoun Street Bridge into Trenton.

A New Hope police officer who was part of the search encountered Hamilton on Friday afternoon. Hamilton fought the officer as he tried to take him into custody and tried to take his gun. Hamilton then fled into the woods.

A hunter took a picture of Hamilton later in the woods of New Hope.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office K9 team was part of the search and warned residents in western Hunterdon County to be aware.

Lower Southampton Township Police Chief Ted Krimmel told 6 ABC Action News the original charges were filed on Wednesday for offenses against two minors.

The charges are:

Two counts of rape of a child

Sexual assault of a child as young as 11

Indecent assault of a victim under 13 and a victim under 16

Two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under 16

Two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 13

Aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 16

Photograph of child sexual abuse

Police said anyone spotting Hamilton should call 911.

