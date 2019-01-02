FAIR LAWN — A burglar led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a tree and flipping over his car, police said.

Police were called after the homeowner, vacationing in Mexico, saw a masked man in his home, which he was monitoring through his security system's app.

Sgt. Brian Metzler told the Fair Lawn/Glen Rock Daily Voice that responding officers spotted Corey DeGroat, 42, parked near the home and ordered him out of his Honda Accord. DeGroat took off and struck one of the officers, police said.

Several officers chased him into Glen Rock, where DeGroat tried to run away on foot after flipping the car. He was arrested and taken to the Bergen County Jail.

He has been charged with DUI, burglary, theft, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

