Accidents, malfunctions in extreme cold during NJ’s morning commute

TRENTON — Cold weather played a role in some of the issues that plagued New Jersey’s first commute of the new year.

Route 322 in Logan was closed in both directions between Routes 130 and 295 due to the investigation of a fatal crash. Township police said the crash involved a dump truck and pickup truck that trapped the pickup driver for over an hour. The driver, who was the only person in the 2015 Dodge Ram, was taken to Crozer-Chester Hospital in Pennsylvania where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not yet disclose the identities of either driver.

The closure also affected traffic trying to use the Commodore Barry Bridge. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt, according to police.

State Police Lt. Ted Schafer said black ice may be to blame for a dump truck that spilled its load of road salt onto Route 80 westbound near Route 280 in Parsippany around 8 a.m. Three lanes were closed, which created a multi-mile delay. A heavy duty tractor trailer also overturned in the crash.

A car overturned on Route 287 around 7 a.m. blocking two northbound lanes near New Durham Road in Edison, creating delays in both directions, according to Schafer. Three cars were involved in the incident but Schafer said the investigation continues.

One of the drivers was hospitalized for minor injuries, according to Schafer.

NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Line was closed in both directions between Cherry Hill and Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station because Conrail’s Delair Bridge was stuck in the up position. Older bridges often malfunction in extreme heat and cold but a Conrail spokesperson has not returned a call Tuesday to confirm if that was the case.

PATCO and NJ Transit buses were cross-honoring tickets.

A sick passenger kept passengers waiting for the Northeast Corridor in the morning chill at Princeton Junction on Tuesday. Spokesman Jim Smith said Train 3830 was held at the Hamilton station around 8 a.m. for about 30 minutes for EMS crews to treat and remove the person.

