Accidental gunshot sends two North Jersey men to hospital

FAIR LAWN — Two men required a ride to the hospital after a weapon one was holding accidentally discharged, injuring both of them.

Fair Lawn police were called to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson around 10:15 on Saturday night by a local police officer working security at the medical center. Officers responding to the hospital said they were told a 40-year-old man was showing off his .380-caliber Beretta semi-automatic handgun to his 49-year-old friend inside a Fair Lawn home when the gun went off.

The gun "discharged one round, striking the gun owner in his left hand and his friend in the right hip," Fair Lawn police said.

A female friend took both men to the hospital, according to police.

Police did not identify any of the people involved in the incident, and did not have any update on the condition of the two men.