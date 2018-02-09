‘Accent? What accent?’ — Dennis speaks like a true South Jerseyan

I grew up with a pretty strong Philly/South Jersey accent. When people would try to point it out to me when I traveled out of the area, I thought they were nuts.

Most people with regional accent can't hear until someone points it out to them. Most with the "Philly" accent REALLY can't hear it. It took almost a year of speech class in broadcast school for me to try to correct it. It still comes through sometimes. So Thursday on the air we had some fun with it.

We had these great Eagles commemorative frames to give away and we wanted to make sure they ended up in the hands of REAL Eagles fans. So we gave a test. If you pronounced the words the way a real Iggles fan would, you got the prize.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .