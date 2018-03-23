Absolute proof New Jersey rocks — in photos

We asked for proof New Jersey rocks, and you came through.

We offered up two season passes to the entire Stone Pony summer 2018 lineup for whoever sent us our favorite picture of a Jersey Rocks moment. That's about $2,000 worth of concerts — and there are a lot of music fans out there eager to rock out.

We saw some absolutely fantastic images. Hat's off in particular to Jay Rubinstein of 7th Sign Photography for some gorgeous images of rockers like Dee Snyder, Corey Cooper and Zakk Wylde (to start!).

But our winner was the one that touched our heartstrings — the submission from Mike Sullivan:

"This was my son’s first concert. Train's 'Play That Song' tour at PNC Bank Arts Center in June 2017. On the way home, he begged me to make him a playlist of all the songs he heard that night. And he’s been a fan of concerts ever since. He asks us to take him to any big show that comes around. It’s even influenced him to start taking piano lessons, and he can’t wait to learn how to play songs he hears on the radio."

Mike turned his son into a music fan. That rocks. Congrats on winning, Mike:

See all the great submissions below:

And don't forget to check out the Stone Pony summer lineup:

More from New Jersey 101.5: