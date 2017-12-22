Man dies in freak accident in Egg Harbor Twp. Walmart parking lot

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man who suffered a freak injury Tuesday afternoon at a Walmart in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Joseph McGowan, 44, was trying to fix his 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when it rolled off the jack and landed on top of him.

Witnesses in the parking lot helped move him from underneath the car, police said. McGowan was treated at the scene before being transported to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-City Campus.

He died in at the hospital on Wednesday following serious injuries suffered in the accident, police said.

More From New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on