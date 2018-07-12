Jim Gearhart has what he calls "an observation amounting to a conviction." Perhaps it's one you've experienced yourself:

When Jim Gearhart woke up Tuesday, the first story he saw was about President Donald Trump nominating Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Associate Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

And with it, he saw announcements from women associated with the Women's March, saying the nomination "is a death sentence for thousands of women in the United States," Jim says.

"What? ... She's probably considering colleagues who are going to have apoplectic fits," Jim says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

Abortion rights supporters fear a conservative court could allow states to outlaw the practice once again. And stripping a woman's ability to make decisions about her own body is state violence, the Women's March says.

"What the hell is abortion?" Jim asks.

Women's March members say thousands of women will die without safe access to abortion, but "that's ridiculous," Jim says.

"What we know, millions of babies will die," he says. And Jim continues: "This national pastime of killing infants is absurd. This is barbaric. Some history is going to record this. Some history is going to look back at us ... the same way we look back at the inquisition.

And that just gets Jim started in the latest edition of the Jim Gearhart show. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

