Abortion is back in vogue in New Jersey — that’s just the start

New Gov. Phil Murphy sure is on a roll — if you're a liberal.

The very first laws he signed allocate additional funding for women’s health clinics — including Planned Parenthood — and expand Medicaid coverage for family planning services.

"What it boils down to, women's health — this is sending the word out that abortion is back in vogue in New Jersey," Jim Geahart says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . This week, he's joined by longtime morning show partner and New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter Bob Williams for the show.

The new governor has put "the bat signal up in the sky," Jim says, that liberal causes will advance under his administration — as Murphy keeps an eye on a future presidential bid (though for the record, Murphy says he's not interested), Jim says. That means a "sanctuary state" for immigrants. It means cracking down on guns. And it means becoming a model for social justice.

"In practical terms, what that probably means is an increasing disdain for law enforcement. That seems to go along with it," Jim says.

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? Also check out Forever 39 , Annette and Megan's new podcast about turning 40 — and loving life along the way. This week, they ask: Is it ever OK to charge to attend a birthday party?

And on Speaking Millennial, it's the wedding episode!

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: