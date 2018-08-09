Abandoned dogs left tied outside in heat near NJ shelter

TINTON FALLS — Employees at the local branch of the Associated Humane Society got an unwelcome surprise on Thursday when they found two dogs tied to the fence outside their shelter with no shade or water.

Lindsay Papa, the branch officer manager, said the kennel manager came upon the dogs about 10:45 a.m. when she was throwing out the garbage. Papa said the shelter has cameras, but that the dogs were tied up just outside where the cameras could see.

Both female dogs appear to be in good health and spirits despite being left outside on the hot summer day, Papa said.

While there is normally a fee of anywhere from $50 to $200 for surrendering a dog, Papa said that donations can be waived if the people looking to give up the animal do not have the funds.

If the owner does come forward, Papa said they will be able to get a better idea of the history of the dogs, which will help them find a new home. They can also have a better idea of any potential medical issues the dogs may have.

"Whatever the reason, there is no excuse," she said.

One is a purebred boxer while the other appears to be a lab mix. Shelter employees have named them Billie and Jean until they learn their given names.

If the owners do not come forward, the dogs will be held for seven to 10 days while the owner is sought out. Afterward, the shelter will ensure the dogs are healthy before starting the process of putting them up for adoption.

"They seem happy and healthy and I don't think we'll have a problem getting them homes quickly," Papa said.

Anyone with information about the pups is encouraged to call the shelter at 732-922-0100.

More From New Jersey 101.5