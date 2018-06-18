A trip to Batsto Village in the Pine Barrens

While there is evidence of land use dating back thousands of years, the modern history of the village starts in 1766, when the Batsto Iron Works was founded. After growing and changing hands a few times, the land and the buildings were purchased by Joseph Wharton (yes, the same Wharton as the forest as well as the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania) in 1876. Wharton was a wealthy businessman from Philadelphia who used the Batsto Mansion as his summer residence. He made several additions to the property, and as you can see from the pictures, it is still a very imposing house.