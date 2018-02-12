A temperamental temperature forecast for NJ this week

Jeez, is it February or April? We had quite the burst of springlike weather over the weekend. Temperatures were as warm as 67 degrees (Mannington Township, Salem County on Saturday). As of 5 a.m. Monday, the state's top 3-day rainfall total was 3.94" (Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County). Atlantic City Airport broke its daily precipitation record on Sunday, set in 1886! Thanks as always to the NJ Weather Network for sharing data from their extensive weather observing network.

Last licks of rain are streaming through South Jersey on this Monday morning . There have been some reports of patchy dense fog too, especially along the coast.

Our weather is ready to change, as a cold front marches across the Garden State early Monday . That front will 1.) sweep out and and all rain/fog, 2.) introduce a brisk northwesterly wind up to 25 mph, and 3.) cause temperatures to tumble through Monday afternoon .

While thermometers are starting out close to 60 degrees, they'll fall to the lower 40s (give or take) by sunset (about 5:30 p.m.) Temps will continue to tumble overnight, with forecast lows in the lower to mid 20s. With the littlest breeze remaining, the wind chill ("feels like" temperature) will easily hover in the Teens overnight.

Oh yes, it's about to feel like February again!

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, dry, and seasonably chilly day. We'll see high temperatures near 40 degrees, with diminishing winds. Not bad — just be prepared to drag the coat or jacket out of the closet once again.

Our weather will generally stay quiet during the day Wednesday . Temperatures will moderate to near 50 degrees, despite increasing clouds.

New Jersey's next storm system will be a warm front that will deliver some rain between about 7 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. Models suggest all rain — but it's worth keeping an eye on the temperature forecast, as I wouldn't rule out some wintry mix or straight-out freezing rain in northern NJ.

Thursday's forecast almost reads as a repeat of the weekend — temporarily warm and potentially wet. High temperatures should once again climb into the 60s statewide, with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Best chance for raindrops will be late-day Thursday , and rainfall totals actually look unimpressive for now.

Friday will be another cold front day, with an early high temperature in the 50s followed by a brisk wind and tumbling temperatures. That front will probably spark another round of showers — mostly rain, although I could again see some wintry mix in North Jersey. Wintry impacts will be minor, if anything.

We'll return to chilly, quiet weather for the weekend. Saturday looks partly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday looks sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

There are no major winter storms on the horizon. However, that doesn't mean winter is over — not by a long shot.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.