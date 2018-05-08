A single NJ tree’s incredible pollen storm caught on video

MILLVILLE — This ought to send even the mildest allergy sufferers running indoors.

A video posted by a Cumberland County woman catches a tree releasing what can only be described as a gargantuan amount of green pollen into the air after the trunk was tapped by her husband's backhoe. The particles of pollen billow from the tree like smoke.

"When my husband said the pollen’s bad, I probably should’ve taken his word for it. Crazy!" Jennifer Henderson said Monday.

Tree pollen counts remain very high for much of New Jersey, as well as many parts of the country.