A Sea Girt shark attack took place on this day in 1960

On August 21st, 1960, a man swimming in the ocean off of Sea Girt was attacked by a shark, according to SharkAttackFile.net .

Jersey City resident John Brodeur was visiting his girlfriend who worked at the Stockton Hotel. Brodeur was rescued by a lifeguard, but not until the shark took a chunk out of his leg. A former Marine who was on the beach applied a tourniquet and Brodeur was rushed to Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune where surgery was performed. While his life was saved, he had to have his leg amputated below the knee.

It was the first documented shark attack at the Jersey Shore since the multiple attacks at the shore in 1916. Brodeur lived a normal life after that, marrying in 1970 and dying in 2011.

