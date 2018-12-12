A record amount of money was spent in Jersey’s midterm elections

A record $151 million was spent in New Jersey to influence the recent midterm elections. In the previous midterm in 2014, only $53 million was spent. According to an analysis of data by NJSpotlight.com , Democrats outspent Republicans in every House race , including the one they lost.

The most expensive race was in the 3rd district where $23 million was spent; Democrats Andy Kim defeated Republican Tom MacArthur by about 4,000 votes. NJSpotlight.com attributes the massive increase in spending in part to anti-Trump fervor got Democrats to spend money in districts usually ignored, and the opening of two legislative seats that had been held by Republicans. Another $20 million was spent in the 7th district where Democrat Tom Malinowski defeated Republican incumbent Leonard Lance. The race in the 11th district had $17 million spent with Democrat Mikie Sherrill having the largest individual war chest at $8.5 million. She outspent her opponent, Jay Webber six to one. She won handily.

Another reason so much money was spent this election was because of the heated Senate race. Almost $71 million was spent, with $36 million of that coming out of the pocket of unsuccessful Republican candidate Bob Hugin. Another $19 million came from outside sources. It wasn’t just in New Jersey, however. The elections nationally were the most expensive midterms ever.

