A record amount of money was spent in Jersey’s midterm elections
A record $151 million was spent in New Jersey to influence the recent midterm elections. In the previous midterm in 2014, only $53 million was spent. According to an analysis of data by NJSpotlight.com, Democrats outspent Republicans in every House race, including the one they lost.
The most expensive race was in the 3rd district where $23 million was spent; Democrats Andy Kim defeated Republican Tom MacArthur by about 4,000 votes. NJSpotlight.com attributes the massive increase in spending in part to anti-Trump fervor got Democrats to spend money in districts usually ignored, and the opening of two legislative seats that had been held by Republicans. Another $20 million was spent in the 7th district where Democrat Tom Malinowski defeated Republican incumbent Leonard Lance. The race in the 11th district had $17 million spent with Democrat Mikie Sherrill having the largest individual war chest at $8.5 million. She outspent her opponent, Jay Webber six to one. She won handily.
Another reason so much money was spent this election was because of the heated Senate race. Almost $71 million was spent, with $36 million of that coming out of the pocket of unsuccessful Republican candidate Bob Hugin. Another $19 million came from outside sources. It wasn’t just in New Jersey, however. The elections nationally were the most expensive midterms ever.
