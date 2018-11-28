New Jersey advocates for renewable energy are calling on Rutgers University to commit to fighting climate change by promoting renewable energy.

A number of groups including The New Jersey Public Interest Research Group, the Rutgers Sustainability Coalition, ReThink Energy NJ and Environment New Jersey held a press event in New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon, two days before Rutgers' Senate Executive Committee will vote on whether to pursue a university-wide commitment to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

Patty Cronheim of Rethink Energy New Jersey says students are joining with her group and others to get Rutgers to create an Office of Sustainability.

"These Rutgers students know the urgency of climate action and that their future is at stake. Since Rutgers is home to many renowned scientists and renewable energy specialists, it makes sense that they show leadership on this," she said.

"I have been on Rutgers campus, talking with students, and they are highly motivated, highly informed and intelligent, and dedicated to a clean energy future."

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5