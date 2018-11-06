A potentially stormy Election Day forecast for New Jersey

So we don't have the prettiest weather forecast for Election Day. But hopefully a bit of wet and potentially stormy weather won't sway you from exercising your right to vote Tuesday!

We're starting Tuesday with residual fog and drizzle (also known as "frizzle"), so you may need to use that "intermittent" setting on your windshield wipers. Temperatures are holding around 50 degrees.

Our next storm system will push across New Jersey from Tuesday late morning through the afternoon. Several rounds of showers and even thunderstorms will be possible. Those storms will be fueled by "fairly high" humidity and "pretty warm" temperatures mostly in the 60s (70 degrees possible in South Jersey). So there is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today, including heavy downpours and gusty winds. The best chance for loud thunderstorms will be in South Jersey just before sunset (at the tail end of the rainfall).

One additional note... A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the Delaware River only Tuesday morning . Water levels are expected to run about 6 inches higher than normal during high tide. Very minor flooding is possible along the western bank of NJ.

We'll finally dry out Tuesday night , with skies clearing to stars by about Midnight. I'll call it comfortably cool as overnight lows dip to around the 50 degree mark (give or take) by Wednesday morning .

I'm still loving the forecast for Wednesday . We'll start the day with sunshine and drier air, with clouds increasing steadily through the afternoon hours. High temps will remain on the warm side of normal for one more day, in the lower 60s. The NAM model has stubbornly shown a batch of light rain affecting New Jersey Wednesday night — I've opted for a dry (although mostly cloudy) forecast for now.

Thursday will also look good, with plenty of sunshine all day. However, temperatures will slide back to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 50s. Back to jacket weather!

Friday gets even cooler. And cloudier. And breezier. And wetter. Yes, Friday will be our next substantial chance of rain. At the moment, it looks like the entire state will get wet during Friday afternoon and evening .

Depending on the exact timing of Friday's storm system — i.e. if it's late enough and cold enough — there could be some snowflakes flying around North Jersey. No accumulation is expected.

While the weekend looks sunny and dry, our cooling trend will continue. Saturday will top out in the lower 50s, at best. On Sunday , thermometers may be stuck in the 40s all day! That would be normal for early to mid December, but it's awfully chilly for early November.

