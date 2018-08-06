A nostalgic Action Park commercial
Although not everyone remembers Action Park fondly (Traction Park, anyone?), for those who do, here is a vintage 1983 television commercial. Come for the rad hairstyles, stay for the cheesy acting.
While the Johnny Knoxville movie (titled Action Point) performed dismally at the box office earlier this spring (it reportedly made only $5 million before being pulled two weeks in), the park itself still holds a dear spot in a lot of people’s hearts. Enjoy the trip down memory lane.
