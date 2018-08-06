A nostalgic Action Park commercial

Although not everyone remembers Action Park fondly (Traction Park, anyone?), for those who do, here is a vintage 1983 television commercial. Come for the rad hairstyles, stay for the cheesy acting.

While the Johnny Knoxville movie (titled Action Point ) performed dismally at the box office earlier this spring (it reportedly made only $5 million before being pulled two weeks in), the park itself still holds a dear spot in a lot of people’s hearts. Enjoy the trip down memory lane.

