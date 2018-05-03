A new study says New Jersey isn’t much fun — Do you agree?

A new Wallethub study ranked states according to how “fun” they were . The Garden State did not fare well, ranking 27th out of the 50 states. We were behind such centers of fun like Minnesota, Ohio, and Missouri, to name just a few.

How did they arrive at their rankings? They factored in 26 categories such as movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. You would think having Atlantic City in our state would have helped us more. Two of the categories were “Entertainment and Recreation," where we ranked 27th and “Nightlife,” where we were even lower, at 32nd. With the concentration of bars in places like Hoboken and Atlantic City, you would think we would have been higher, but, no. We ranked 4th in number of fitness centers, but we ranked 36th in number of ski facilities and even worse, 46th in “Variety of Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation Facilities.” That means we rank behind places like Iowa and Montana in that category.