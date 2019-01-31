A New Jersey boy makes sure the homeless have coats

With the Polar Vortex freezing New Jersey and the rest of the country, one 9 year old New Jersey boy is helping those who don’t have coats. Sandro Cunningham runs Sandro's Coats , which gives free coats to the homeless from a rack outside the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. The coats are provided through donations. You can learn more about Sandro's Coat Rack on his Facebook page .

NJ.com reports reports that his father, a Trenton police officer, gathers the coats from around Mercer County to replenish the rack when it runs out. Donations are gladly accepted at Sandro’s Coats, 50 Escher Street, Trenton, NJ .

He has a 5.0 review on Facebook and is a young man to be admired. This amazing boy also tries to help the less fortunate in the summer by handing personal toiletry items.

