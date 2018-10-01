A New Hess Truck is here for their 85th anniversary

A new commemorative toy truck is available as of today. It celebrates the 85th anniversary of the company. According to the Asbury Park Press, it is a throwback model .

It was designed as "an enhanced replica of the original fuel oil delivery truck used by Leon Hess in 1933." It retails for $42.99 and it is only available at hesstoytruck.com . Not only does it have a retro look, it has retro lights and sounds. It is not the annual Holiday Toy Truck that will be available on November 1st and will retail for $34.99.

