A list of dog friendly beaches in NJ

Seaside Heights is poised to make a huge mistake. Having your dog on the beach in the off-season is one thing. Seaside Heights considering allowing dogs on the boardwalk year round is quite another. There's a pilot program in the works getting a public hearing on May 2nd that will allow pooches on the boards from 6am to 9pm the whole year. Yes, that means during the crowded summer season. I find this to be a ridiculous idea that can bring about problems so obvious I'm not going to even bother stating them.

If you just have to bring your dog along, why not drop down a little bit south and go to Island Beach State Park. Your pet can tag along with you on a 6 foot leash except for the lifeguarded portion of the beach. And that's during the summer!

Here's a rundown of some Jersey beaches that will allow your dog and what time of year they are welcome. Many of these are outside the summer months so have your dog enjoy these places while you can.

Avon-by-the-Sea

Dogs are on leashes are allowed on the beach from Oct. 1 through May 1.

Asbury Park

Dogs are okay on the beach and even the boardwalk but only from Oct. 1 through April 30. But did you know all summer long you can take your dog to the 8th Avenue Dog Beach? Dogs are even allowed to go off leash on that stretch of beach from 6pm until 8:30am.

Barnegat Light

The beach allows dogs on leashes from Oct. 2 through April 30.

Beach Haven

Dogs on leashes are good to go from Sept. 16 through May 14.

Belmar

Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach from Oct. 1 through April 30.

Bradley Beach

Here you can bring your dog on the beach from Sept. 16 through April 30 and you can even allow your dog off its leash but only if it is well trained by voice control.

Brigantine Beach

Your dog can be on the north end of the beach all year long. As far as the rest of the beach here, dogs need to be on a 6 foot leash and are welcome from Oct. 1 through May 29.

Harvey Cedars

Dogs properly leashed can enjoy the beach from Sept. 16 through May 29.

Long Beach Island

Long Beach Island Township beaches let your dog on a leash explore the beaches from Oct. 1 through April 30. This includes Beach Haven Crest, Beach Haven Gardens, Beach Haven Inlet, Beach Haven Park, Beach Haven Terrace, Brant Beach, Brighton Beach, Haven Beach, High Bar Harbour, Holgate, Loveladies, North Beach, North Beach Haven, Peahala Park, South Beach Haven, Sparay Beach and the Dunes.

Mantoloking

Beaches here welcome leashed dogs from Sept. 15 through June 15.

Ocean City

Dogs on leashes no longer than 6 feet are allowed on the beach here from Oct. 31 through April 30.

Sea Isle City

Dogs on 6 foot leashes can explore this beach from Oct. 31 through April 30.

Stone Harbor

Again, 6 foot leash is the rule here, and dogs are welcome on the north end between 80th and 82nd streets before 9:00 am and after 7:00 pm.

Sunset Beach at Cape May Point

Your leashed dog is accepted here from Sept. 15 through April 15.

Ventnor City

Dogs on leashes can be here from Oct. 1 through May 14 in the areas washed by the high tideline.

More from New Jersey 101.5