A handy list of every Click It or Ticket town in NJ

Perhaps you've heard of the Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign on now in New Jersey. It runs from May 21 through June 3. Through more than $800,000 in grants, police departments across the Garden State are participating and they're making it their mission to catch and fine people who are not wearing a seat belt. The fine is $46.

Where do you need to have your guard up? First of all, you should always wear your seat belt if not because of the laws of NJ then because of the laws of physics. You are far more likely to survive a car crash by wearing a seat belt than by not. Yet 6% of New Jersey drivers still don't obey. So where will they be cracking down? Best to tell yourself it's everywhere, but here are the specific towns granted money to up their patrols. You can read the full list here. You've been warned.