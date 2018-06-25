A fitting tribute to a radio icon — RIP Dan Ingram
Radio legend, iconic personality Dan Ingram passed away.
Being relatively new to the radio world, I didn't realize the incredible impact he had on so many careers throughout the industry. One of those influenced is our own "New Jersey Traffic North" Bob Williams. Bob gave a fitting tribute to Dan at the end of my show on Monday.
Thanks Bob. And RIP Dan.
