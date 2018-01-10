A few life hacks to make your life easier
Here are a couple of life hacks I have found particularly useful:
1) When trying to chill a warm bottle of soda (or beer or whatever), simply wrap a wet napkin or paper towel around the bottle and stick it in the freezer; it will chill in about 15 minutes.
2) If you are a white wine fan, put grapes in the freezer and then use them in your glass of white wine without diluting the wine.
3) If you need to dry clothes in a hurry, throw a dry bath towel in with the wet clothes to hasten drying.
No need to thank me.
More from New Jersey 101.5
Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on
Leave a Comment