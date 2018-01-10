A few life hacks to make your life easier

Getty Images

Here are a couple of life hacks I have found particularly useful:

1) When trying to chill a warm bottle of soda (or beer or whatever), simply wrap a wet napkin or paper towel around the bottle and stick it in the freezer; it will chill in about 15 minutes.

2) If you are a white wine fan, put grapes in the freezer and then use them in your glass of white wine without diluting the wine.

3) If you need to dry clothes in a hurry, throw a dry bath towel in with the wet clothes to hasten drying.

No need to thank me.

