Every Tuesday at 10am following my morning broadcast, I spend some time talking with you directly on Facebook Live.

This week, we talked about the plan to stop Governor Murphy from literally wrecking our state. Taxes are rising, costs on local businesses are rising and the state is becoming unaffordable for working and middle class families. Of course, you already know that.

What we learned yesterday is a lot of you have great ideas on how to fix it. I've offered a few solutions and we've begun the search for a champion in 2021 to #FirePhil and get New Jersey on the right track again.

