Contact Us
Make My Homepage

A ‘fact’ about sleep I have a hard time believing

By Jeff Deminski January 16, 2018 1:12 PM
(Wavebreakmedia Ltd, ThinkStock)
(Wavebreakmedia Ltd, ThinkStock)

I ran across something the other day on Facebook that I want to share. It has to do with sleep. First of all, why does it matter? Last summer nj1015.com reported that about half the general population of New Jersey is sleep deprived. Half. That’s scary considering how many cars surround you on your way home from work every day. You’re telling us half those drivers haven’t slept enough? Yikes!

Well this article on ranker.com has a bunch of facts about sleeping that are pretty interesting. Such as sleep deprivation can shorten your lifespan and make you fatter. (Apparently I haven’t slept in a year.) How certain creatures like dolphins that have to come up to breathe air sleep by the two hemispheres of their brains taking turns sleeping, putting them in a half sleep. How the back of your knee could be the key to jet lag.

But there’s one ‘fact’ that I can’t understand. #9 says you will never dream about someone you have not already seen. They claim it’s impossible, and that anyone you ever dream will be someone you’ve seen at one point, whether a brief glimpse of a face in a crowd, a photo, a one second image on a tv screen 20 years ago, etc.. That your human mind never just fully conjures a person in your dream. As someone who constantly dreams about people and faces I don’t actually know I find this ridiculous.

First of all, how can that actually ever be determined? How can that scientifically ever be backed up? Makes no sense to me. We can certainly dream of the interiors of castles we’ve never been inside of or places we’ve never been, rooms we’ve never entered. So why would a human face be so different? We know what the basics of a human face look like. Sleep experts say we can’t imagine one in our subconscious state? Forgive me if I remain doubtful on that one until someone fully explains how.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM