A Doyle Cancer update

It’s been quite a while since I’ve posted anything about my cancer recovery, so I thought I would give a quick update; for those who don’t know, I had (have) Stage 4 bladder cancer. I had surgery to remove the cancer followed up by a four rounds of chemotherapy. Stage 4 cancer has a high probability of recurrence, but it’s been two years since my surgery. I saw my urologic oncologist today (he’s the one who performed my surgery and is the point man for my care) at Fox Chase Cancer Center and he reviewed my most recent CT scan; that’s the test they perform to search for additional tumors.

The scan showed absolutely nothing…no tumors anywhere. He also checked the results of my blood tests and said those looked good, too. I started off seeing him every three months, then every six months; he said things looked so good that I don’t have to come back for a year now. I still have an appointment in June with my medical oncologist (he oversaw the chemotherapy), but hopefully he will also sign off with only seeing him yearly now, too. So far, no sign of the return of the cancer and all signs are pointing upward. It was a good day to be me.

