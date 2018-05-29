A cloudy start to (unofficial) summer

It's not all sunshine and rainbows as we start to think about summer, post-Memorial Day, in the Garden State.

In fact, sunshine won't be around in abundance for quite a while. The best chance for that this week is probably Wednesday, but more on that momentarily.

Tuesday's early fog has lifted to reveal mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures quickly trending warmer. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm to watch out for during the afternoon hours.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s over much of the state Tuesday, though more like the low 80s in South Jersey. Overnight, clouds remain in the weather picture, with lows in the mid-60s.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy as the day goes along, with high temps settling down into the lower to mid-70s. That's where the temperatures remain on Thursday, though cloud cover is again the rule, with more showers and thunderstorms sprinkled in. Right now Friday looks rainy too, but that is not yet a certainty.

We'll have more as the week goes along, and hopefully it'll get a bit brighter!

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, June 4. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

