A bogus study says New Jerseyans have a lot of vices

In a report from noted clickbait website, Wallethub.com, they rank the 50 states on their “sinful” habits , with categories like “Excesses & Vices”, “Anger & Hatred”, “Jealousy”, “Greed”, “Lust”, “Vanity”, and “Laziness”.

Overall, the Garden State ranked 15th, which doesn’t sound that bad; but we are 3rd in “Vanity" and 3rd in “Greed”. The Vanity score probably has something to do with the fact that we have the 4th highest rate of beauty salons per capita; the amount spent on personal care products.

Surprisingly, since we are home to Atlantic City, New Jersey has the 3rd lowest percentage of problem gamblers (we are tied with Kansas!). I know in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t really matter, but my antennae are always up when they rank states for whatever reason.

