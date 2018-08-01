What a big week we had!

As with most Sundays this summer, we were at the Big Joe Henry Jersey talent show (see more on this coming Sunday's show ). And Big Joe joined us to broadcast from the biggest North American ballooning event — the Quick Check Festival of Ballooning.

We met hundreds of great people with great smiles at both.

Come seek us out by coming to one of our upcoming events . And get your own picture on NJ1015.com and the NJ 101.5 app .

Seek us out all summer long. We'll also have lots of goodies and giveaways from our friends at Seasonal World , New Jersey's premier builder for designs and installation of vinyl liners in ground swimming pools. See you this summer!