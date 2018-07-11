A battle to save a Jersey bridge that’s 122 years old

In Manasquan and Brielle, the battle continues to save a unique and historic narrow wooden bridge.

Manasquan resident Fran Drew, one of the leaders of the Committee to Save the Glimmer Glass Bridge, says of the span between the two towns: "It is the only bridge of its type, left in the world today."

"The committee does not want it to be replaced because it has been a safe bridge for 122 years, as per the NJDOT."

The Glimmer Glass Bridge was put on the National Register of Historic Places and The New Jersey Register of Historic Places in 2008.

Drew says it is on those registries for two reasons: The moveable bridge technology, which was first found in 19th-century France; and because of the scale and size.

Drew says the bridge can be rehabilitated at a cost of about $6 million but a new span would cost the state $20-to-30 million. She says a lot of people are in their corner.

"We currently have about 2,500 supporters who signed a petition to save the bridge, and most of those are from residents in Manasquan and Brielle."

And they also include a good number of historic preservationists.

"Most recently, the Monmouth County Historical Commission passed a resolution wanting to save the bridge. And that is in addition to four other resolutions from historic societies in Manasquan, Brielle, Chatham and Preservation New Jersey — all passed resolutions supporting saving this historic icon."

