A 20-year-old unsolved murder

January 7th, 2019 is the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Nancy Noga in Sayreville. According to the Sayreville Police Department’s Facebook page, her body was found six days later .

She had been killed by blunt force trauma to her head. She was a senior at Sayreville War Memorial High School and was walking on to her apartment after leaving her job at a shop on Route 9. The Sayreville Police Department is still actively investigating the case and ask anyone who might have any information of the 20 year old murder to contact them at: 732-525-5421, 732-525-5406, or email at policetips@sayreville.com.

