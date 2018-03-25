95-year-old Lakewood man died in Ocean County crash

TOMS RIVER — A 95-year-old man died in a local hospital after a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Route 9 and Maple Avenue, police said. Officers at the scene determined Lakewood resident Raymond Gillick was driving south on Route 9 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car driven by 38-year-old Toms River resident Taneka Pearson.

Pearson was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus along with a 37-year-old male passenger for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Gillick died not long after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

