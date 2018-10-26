9-year-old Jersey Shore boy struck while riding bike

FAIR HAVEN — A 9-year-old boy riding his bicycle home from school was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was riding north on Hance Road after being dismissed from the Knollwood School in Fair Haven when he was hit by a southbound vehicle just before 3 p.m., according to Fair Haven police.

A message from district superintendent Sean McNeil said the boy, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered "significant" injuries but his prognosis from doctors was "positive and encouraging."

McNeil said the boy was flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

McNeil said school personnel contacted parents whose children witnessed the crash to make sure they were okay.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: