9-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in South Jersey

BRIDGETON — A girl who should have been safe at home was killed after being struck by a bullet that shot through a wall of her house.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Elmer Street, according to a statement from police, who responded to the neighborhood on reports of gunfire.

Police said they encountered the girl's family taking her to Inspira Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. Authorities have not publicly released the girl's name.

Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. said investigators don't know who fired the shots. Bullets also hit several cars.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 856-451-0033.

