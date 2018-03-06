9 best towns to be snowed-in in New Jersey

Another big Nor'easter is bearing down on Jersey this week. Many of us "essential personnel" will be snowed-in and unable to make it home Wednesday night if the precipitation predictions are correct. So there are crappy places to be trapped by a snow storm (where we work). It's more of a suburban/industrial park area with hotels about four miles away in a similarly desolate area.

However one of my top picks is about 10 miles away and beats driving the 50 miles to my house. That would be Princeton. Scenic, nice hotel, walking distance to bar and food. Bingo! Ideal for an evening away from home in a snowstorm. So if you get stranded near your job Wednesday night, lets hope it's near one of my top picks for being 'Snowbound in Jersey'.

Here they are in no particular order:

MORRISTOWN — dozens of restaurants and bars within walking distance of the Hyatt Regency Morristown.

JERSEY CITY — A half dozen high end hotels on the water looking at Manhattan. Plenty to do there in Newport section or take the PATH train into NYC.

ATLANTIC CITY — Hotels on the beach and boardwalk in the snow, amazing sight. More bars and eateries than you can count.

HOBOKEN — (see Jersey City) Or stay at the W Hoboken. They've got a steak house and bar, if you want to stay put. Plus plenty of other dining and drinking options all around you.

NEW BRUNSWICK — The Heldrich and The Hyatt Regency are great choices in a great college town with plenty of options within easy walking distance, even in the snow.

LAMBERTVILLE — Two great inns to stay at with great dining options right by the river, and more cool places to stay, eat and drink if you walk across the river into New Hope. Probably the most scenic.

HADDONFIELD/ COLLINGWOOD — Great dining options, but limited drinking options being dry towns. The good news is you're on the high-speed line into Philly, 10 minutes. I love Philly in the snow.

RED BANK — The Molly Pitcher Inn or the Oyster Point Hotel are two great places to be stranded in the snow and on the water. Tons of top notch dining and watering hole choices.

PRINCETON — The Nassau Inn and The Peacock Inn are both in the heart of town and walking distance to some of the best there is to eat and drink in the most famous college town in America. A bit pricey, but I think I'll 'expense' it!

