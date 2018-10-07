88-year-old woman rescued from submerged car after crash

ATLANTIC CITY — Police from neighboring towns worked together to rescue a woman from a car that had rolled into a marsh on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the border of Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, with Egg Harbor the first agency to respond. The car went into the marsh when a 25-year-old woman from Galloway lost control of her vehicle, hitting the center divider and then hitting the vehicle in the lane next to her.

The driver of that car was a 52-year-old man, with a 77-year-old woman who both managed to get out of the car safely. The officers were told that an 88-year-old woman was still inside, and that the car was filling with water, police said.

Two Egg Harbor officers, along with one from Atlantic City who had just finished her shift but stopped to help worked together to remove the woman from the car. When they got her safely to land she was not breathing and had no pulse, according to police. CPR was started until paramedics arrived and revived her with an automated external defibrillator.

She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she is listed in critical condition.

All the people involved in the crash were treated at a local hospital for their injuries. The other two people in the submerged car suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

The crash is being investigated by Officer Ivan Lopez of the Accident Investigations Section. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 609-347-5744 or text to tip411, starting the message with ACPD.

