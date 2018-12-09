‘Mighty Ducks’ star with NJ roots arrested again, report says

(Oroville, Calif., Police)

MONTVALE — An actor who made a name for himself as the goalie in the Disney movie the "Mighty Ducks" has landed in legal trouble for the second time in recent months.

Shaun Weiss, 40, a Montvale native, was arrested and charged with allegedly shoplifting over $200 worth of merchandise from a Los Angeles Rite Aid, according to TMZ. Weiss is charged with petty theft and possibly a probation violation, according to Page Six.

He was arrested over the summer on drug charges, and a mugshot showing a drastic difference in his appearance from his movie days went viral. Weiss' big break came back in 1992 as the goalie for the Ducks. Since then he has had a steady stream of work, according to his IMDB page. However, he has no credits on the page since 2016 when he appeared in four projects.

A previous report from Page Six said Weiss was also arrested in August of last year on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

 

More From New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

Filed Under: Bergen County, Crime, Montvale, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top