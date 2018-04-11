Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

While we all want to lend a helping hand to a loved one dealing with a debilitating illness like cancer or multiple sclerosis, sometimes knowing just what to do can seem like an impossible task.

On this Forever 39 episode, we delve into how people can provide comfort to someone experiencing a health crisis by discussing a Huffington Post article that was published earlier last month. The article, "8 Ways to Support Someone Dealing With a Health Crisis," shares a number of dos and don'ts on navigating a loved ones health crisis.

Some of the dos and don'ts, according to the article, include:

Even if you don't know what to say, something said is better than nothing said

Offer words of encourgament

Find ways to help with everyday tasks like laundry or grocery shopping

Don't offer medical advice

Stick around in the weeks and months following a diagnosis

And just like most families, we've had to deal with the ups and downs of illnesses that have touched both of our moms. We share what that journey was like, and what things people did for us that we found most comforting.

If you've dealt with an illness yourself or have experience dealing with a sick loved one, let us know what you found to be the most supportive. Email us at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

