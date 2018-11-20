8 great NJ Thanksgiving Turkey Trots

Before you start thinking about all of the fattening food you’re going to consume on Thanksgiving maybe it’s time to plan your turkey trot first. The turkey trot is a great thanksgiving day tradition, Only now they are sometimes held anytime during the season—sometimes even two weeks before Thanksgiving.It’s a great family event that now has turned into anything from trot, a 1K to a full 5K run. Traditionally, it’s probably one of the last outdoor events you’re going to do before the cold weather really sets in. So pick one of these 10 events, register, and have a great turkey day!

Run Your Giblets off 5K Turkey Trot - November 22

The third annual run your giblets off 5K turkey trot happens at Bell Works in Holmdel. (101 Crawford’s Corner Road) There are events for walkers, runners, and even a kids fun run. Awards will be given to the top three over all in each age group.

Vernon's Turkey Trot - November 22

The second annual turkey trot begins at Glen Meadow school in Vernon and is for a great cause. It raises funds for the harvest house food pantry and soup kitchen. Please bring a nonperishable item to donate.

Trinity Turkey Trot 5k - November 22

The run takes place at Trinity Church at 8:30. A time honored tradition, this Princeton institution is going strong. Please bring canned or non-perishable food items for the Arm in Arm Food Drive.

Ashenfelter 8K Classic & The Tom Fleming Mile - November 22

This event at Glen Ridge High School features and 8K classic as well as a 1 mile run. Proceeds go directly to the Glen Ridge educational foundation and are in honor of Horace Ashenfelter who won the steeplechase event at the 1952 Olympics as well as Tom Fleming who won the New York City Marathon in both '73 and '75. The mile run starts at 8:15, 8K starts at 9.

Krogh’s Annual Turkey Trot - November 22 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta8:15 am/fun run, 8:45 am/trot

The proceeds from this run go directly to the Sparta public schools you can one you could run jog skip or trot with your entire family. Ages five and above

Racefaster Thanksgiving Day Run - November 22

The run takes place at 390 Doremus Ave., Glen Rock from 9-11 am. Another early bird thanksgiving event, this will give you plenty of time to get home and cook.

6th Annual Mercer County Turkey Trot - November 22

Mercer County Park, West Windsor8:30 am/5K, 8:45 am/fun run. Every year the Mercer County turkey trot is a fantastic family event, Set the alarm and get out to West Windsor to join the fun.

2018 CEA/Johanna Foods Turkey Trot - November 22

One of the longest running turkey trot events In New Jersey, this Flemington 5K run or 2 mile walk has been going on for 26 years. Another great cause, proceeds will go to career pathways and community employment for students and adults with disabilities. The run starts at 9:30am.

