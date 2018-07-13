77-year-old man charged with giving teen herpes

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Santos Torres, 77, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree child endangerment, criminal sexual contact and penetration by a diseased person.

Torres was indicted this week. He was arrested in April.

Prosecutors did not describe how Torres knew the teen.

A criminal complaint obtained by the Courier-Post said the teen contracted herpes.

