73-year-old man killed crossing the street in Toms River

By Sergio Bichao December 30, 2017 11:50 AM
Toms River intersection where a Manchester man was killed Dec. 29, 2017. (Google Maps)

TOMS RIVER — A 73-year-old Manchester resident was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car while crossing a street.

Police said James Icklan was walking across Water Street at the Robbins Parkway intersection when he was hit by an Isuzu.

A witness said Icklan was crossing against the pedestrian light, which would mean that the vehicle had the right of way.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m., two hours after sunset.

Icklan was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center.

Police did not say whether the driver would face any charges or violations. They ask anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 732-349-0150 ext. 1365

Earlier this week, New Jersey 101.5 reported that the number of people killed in car crashes in the state is up for the fourth year in a row.

Cathleen Lewis, of AAA Northeast, said both drivers and pedestrians are more distracted these days by electronic devices and displays.

