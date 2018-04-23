71-year-old Edison dad shot himself, son to death, cops say

EDISON — Two men are dead after a father fatally shot his son before taking his own life, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Police responded to the home on Loeb Court after getting a call from a concerned family member, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.

At the scene, police found a 39-year-old fatally shot, and his 71-year-old father dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Carey said. The prosecutor's office announcement identified them as Jeremy and Gerald Larence, though a Jeremy and Gerald Lorence appear in local listings. A message for the prosecutor's office seeking clarification has not yet been returned.

A handgun believed to be used in the incident was found at the scene as well, according to Carey.

The investigation is ongoing, and Carey encouraged anyone with information to contact Det. Joseph Kenny at 732-248-7400 or Det. Craig Marchak at 732-745-3904.

